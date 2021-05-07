‘Priority is putting an end to COVID-19’

CHENNAI

07 May 2021 00:44 IST

‘Will achieve through Stalin’s leadership’

Medical Minister-designate Ma. Subramanian has said the priority of his Ministry would be to successfully combat COVID-19 and put an end to it.

“I hope we can achieve it through the leadership of Chief Minister-designate M.K. Stalin and the efficiency of officials. Even before assuming office, he [Mr. Stalin] has held meetings to find ways to save people from the infection,” Mr. Subramanian told The Hindu on Thursday.

Creating awareness

The former Chennai Mayor said saving people’s lives and creating awareness of the disease and safeguards were very important.

Advertising

Advertising

“After the fight against COVID-19 is won, we will shift our focus on making Tamil Nadu a model State in medical treatment. Other States should emulate us,” he said.