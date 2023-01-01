Priority for cybercrime, accident prevention 

January 01, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST

The Police Department plans to introduce measures to reduce traffic accidents and cybercrimes and intensify surveillance through CCTV cameras and technological innovations, such as the e-beat system and face-recognition tools, in 2023.

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu told The Hindu, “There is a large-scale plan, with the assistance of IIT-Madras, to identify accident-prone spots and improve road engineering and regulations through which we aim to reduce the accident rate by 20%.” To handle cybercrimes, the police propose to recruit talented people with domain knowledge as technical officers and deploy them at all 50 cyber police stations after training. The police would increase the use of the e-beat system and the face recognition software rolled out in 2022.

This past year, to control rowdyism and revenge murders, the police launched Rowdy Vettai 1.0 and 2.0. “Because of that action, the State was extremely peaceful,” said Mr. Babu. In the expanding metropolitan city, the Avadi and Tambaram Police Commissionerates were created.

The police also launched Ganja Vettai 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0, arrested 13,723 ganja peddlers and froze the bank accounts of major peddlers. The DGP said, “In 2022, we were able to give a fresh appearance to the department by recruiting 10,000 young persons into the constabulary, which is one-tenth of the strength of the police. One thousand sub-inspectors were recruited and 60% of them were graduates and 35% engineers. Besides, 81 DSPs are very young officers. This has changed the approach of the police.”

“In the last one year, the biggest achievement is that there was no communal or caste clash and no liquor death. There was no crime break-out, involving any north Indian or Andhra Pradesh gang. There was no train robbery...,” he said. More importantly, there are no incidents of targetted killing, which was a pattern in the last 10 years. We increased surveillance over these elements and prevented incidents through strategic actions. Major incidents that can be called law and order problems were absent during this period,” Mr. Babu said.