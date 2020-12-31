Prioritise Tamil students for post of archaeological officer, says DMK chief

CHENNAI

31 December 2020 01:18 IST

Stalin flays TNPSC for not hiring them

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said it was condemnable that the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had failed to recruit Tamil postgraduate degree holders for the post of archaeological officers.

In a statement in Chennai, he said even though the students had obtained a postgraduate diploma in epigraphy and archaeology from the Archaeology Department, they had not been considered for the job.

‘Opportunity denied’

“Students from the Arundhatiyar community have scored good marks. But they were not invited for the interview. But students from others States and those coming under other categories of reservation were invited. What is the reason behind this decision?” he asked.

Mr. Stalin said while one-third of the inscriptions in Tamil Nadu were in Tamil, the TNPSC had denied opportunities to students who had studied the language. “It is atrocious and condemnable. But the AIADMK government is just watching,” he said. Pointing out that those rejected by the TNPSC had scored good marks, Mr. Stalin said the students who had studied the course from the Archaeology Department had become experts in their fields.

“Three-fourth of the students who wrote the entrance examinations were Tamil students. I urge the chairman of TNPSC to invite them for an interview. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should intervene and ensure that students who have studied Tamil are prioritised,” he said.