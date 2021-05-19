Prioritise oxygen needs while using CSR funds, Stalin urges industries

CHENNAI

19 May 2021 16:14 IST

During his meeting with representatives from industrial organisations, the Tamil Nadu CM appealed to industrialists to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to help the government in the fight against COVID-19

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called upon industrial organisations and commercial associations to contribute towards controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the State. He urged industries to use their CSR contributions towards oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators, oxygen flow-meters and oxygen cylinders.

Industries could also contribute to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund or directly make payments to vendors supplying medical and other equipment to the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation or Small Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu or the Greater Chennai Corporation.

“The lockdown is one among the measures taken to control the spread of the infection. However, a lockdown is not the solution because it would affect the lives and livelihoods of several people. Hence, we have exempted several industries from the lockdown,” he said.

The CM also urged industries that are operational to ensure the safety of their employees and workers. Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior officials were also present.