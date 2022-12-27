Principals unable to take charge in 16 govt colleges/

December 27, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 16 erstwhile constituent colleges of arts and science universities that were taken over by the government are facing a unique dilemma as the Principals appointed by the state are unable to take charge. Principals, previously appointed to these colleges by the respective universities, are yet to demit office.

Taking up the issue with the Higher Education Department, Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association president T. Veeramani, in a representation, said the universities must recall the incumbents and allow the government appointed principals to function. “They (incumbents) were in the professor category and would not lose any benefits by returning to the parent institution. We are faced with a situation where the newly designated in-charge Principal has not been able to function,” he said.

Most of these colleges are affiliated to Periyar University, Tiruvalluvar University and Bharathidasan University. Mr. Veeramani said the Higher Education Department should follow the usual protocol of selecting the senior most faculty as the Principal instead of opting for direct appointment. A faculty who is appointed as a Principal must also undergo an exam in accounts to become eligible for the post, he suggested.

The association has also sought resolution to its long-pending demands such as implementation of CAS, financial incentive due to candidates who earned M Phil and PhD degrees.