Principal of private school in Villupuram held for sexual abuse of students

Police the 31-year-old had been sexually abusing two girl students of class 10 since October last year

January 18, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram All Women Police on Thursday arrested the principal of a private CBSE school in Rettanai under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually abusing two girl students. The accused person was identified as Karthikeyan, 31.

Though the victims, studying in class 10 were subjected to sexual abuse since October last year, the incident came to light only recently.

Police said Karthikeyan had consistently touched the girls inappropriately, hugged them and summoned them to his office at school, in private. The girls narrated their ordeal to their parents who lodged a complaint with the Villupuram All Women Police.

A case was booked against the principal under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) read with Sections 9 (f) and 10 of the POCSO Act. Police said the Karthikeyan had earlier worked as a news anchor at a Tamil news channel where he had been removed from service.

Karthikeyan was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

Tamil Nadu / sexual assault & rape / police / arrest / school / students / crime, law and justice

