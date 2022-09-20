Principal of Ethiraj College for Women dies

An alumnus of the college, S. Kothai served as a faculty member in the college for three decades. College to remain closed on Wednesday.

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 20, 2022 23:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Kothai | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Kothai, the Principal of Ethiraj College for Women, died here due to illness on Tuesday. She was 55.

With a doctorate in the field of chemistry, she became the 12 th Principal and Secretary of the college in January 2019. She also served as the Head of the Department of Chemistry. The Principal, who had previously undergone a cardiac procedure, was recently admitted to a private hospital in Alwarpet, where she died on Tuesday.

She did her undergraduation in Ethiraj College for Women, followed by a post-graduation and M. Phil from Pachaiyappa’s College in 1990. She joined her alma mater as a lecturer in 1990 and served in the college for nearly three decades in different capacities before becoming its Principal. She pursued her Ph.D from the Presidency College while serving as a faculty member at Ethiraj college. She is survived by her husband and daughter, who is a doctor.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

V.M. Muralidharan, Chairman of the college, said, “Dr. S. Kothai was a very gentle person, who excelled in research. She has been the Principal for the last three-and-half years. This is a great loss to the institution that she served with dedication for the last three decades.” The college has declared holiday on Wednesday as a mark of respect.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app