Principal of Ethiraj College for Women dies

S. Kothai, the Principal of Ethiraj College for Women, died here due to illness on Tuesday. She was 55.

With a doctorate in the field of chemistry, she became the 12 th Principal and Secretary of the college in January 2019. She also served as the Head of the Department of Chemistry. The Principal, who had previously undergone a cardiac procedure, was recently admitted to a private hospital in Alwarpet, where she died on Tuesday.

She did her undergraduation in Ethiraj College for Women, followed by a post-graduation and M. Phil from Pachaiyappa’s College in 1990. She joined her alma mater as a lecturer in 1990 and served in the college for nearly three decades in different capacities before becoming its Principal. She pursued her Ph.D from the Presidency College while serving as a faculty member at Ethiraj college. She is survived by her husband and daughter, who is a doctor.

V.M. Muralidharan, Chairman of the college, said, “Dr. S. Kothai was a very gentle person, who excelled in research. She has been the Principal for the last three-and-half years. This is a great loss to the institution that she served with dedication for the last three decades.” The college has declared holiday on Wednesday as a mark of respect.