Principal District Judge allows vulnerable witnesses to stay in deposition centre at Vellore court

The Principal District Judge P. Murugan has allowed vulnerable victims, mostly children, to stay at the Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centre (VWDC) for POCSO (the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases at the Combined Court Complex in Vellore as a stop gap measure before the resting centre for the victims is reopened.

This comes after The Hindu in its news report dated July 3 highlighted the plight of victims sharing space with suspects and their advocates on the veranda of the court hall since March when the resting centre for them was closed due to its usage by police and advocates.

Court officials said that as per norms, the deposition centre was meant only for witnesses to testify before the POCSO judge through video-conferencing. During such testimony, only the vulnerable victims pertaining to the case were present. Parents, advocates and even court staff were not allowed. The victim would answer through an audio visual system fixed at the centre whereas the judge would record the statements in the court hall. The arrangement was to ensure that victims testified in a relaxed manner. Court officials said in such a situation, other victims had to wait outside the deposition centre until the witness testimony of the specified case was completed.

As a result, allowing vulnerable witnesses to stay together in the deposition centre would not serve its purpose as some of them would have to leave the facility when statements of a victim were recorded every time, they said.

Court officials said that it was for this purpose and to ensure privacy of victims, a separate resting centre near the court hall was opened near to the court hall, and it also ensured safety of vulnerable witnesses.

At present, the POCSO court, which functions on weekdays and on first Saturdays, covers at least 69 police stations in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts. Victims come as far as from Kandali in Tirupattur to Arakkonam in Ranipet to Vellore, to testify before the court.

Earlier, the court, on an average, used to get 20 cases every day. Due to the closure of the resting centre, only 4-5 cases were called for hearing every day. “Efforts will be taken to re-open the resting room for vulnerable witnesses soon,” said a court official.

