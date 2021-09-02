Tamil Nadu

‘Prince’ of OTA gets commendation for stellar work

A 16-year old horse, Prince, serving at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, was awarded the General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief Army Training Command (ARTRAC) Commendation Card.

Prince was honoured for his stellar services, being part of 11 consecutive passing out parades at the OTA, a press release said.

The Indian Army horse has the exclusive distinction of being an Adjutant’s Horse during passing out parades and ceremonial events of the academy, and is the most experienced member of the horses contingent, taking part in passing out parades at the OTA.

“Due to his elan, grace and calm behaviour, Prince has always been the best choice for the parade,” the release said. The award was pinned on Prince on Wednesday by Lt. Gen. M.K. Das, Commandant, OTA, Chennai.


