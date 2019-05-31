Prince of Arcot greets Modi and his Cabinet

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, greeted Narendra Modi on being sworn in as Prime Minister for the second time. The Nawab also extended greetings to the entire Cabinet for their successful tenure in office.

The Nawab of Arcot expressed the hope that the Modi-led government at the Centre will bring a positive change by improving the socio-economic status of the country and the Prime Minister's recent statement on the “challenge” of winning minority communities’ “faith, trust and support,” would build a real New India.

He wanted Mr. Modi and his government to involve the minority communities in nation-building , which would go a long way for the stability and progress of the country in an atmosphere of peace and harmony for all citizens.