Tamil Nadu

Prince of Arcot greets Modi and his Cabinet

more-in

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, greeted Narendra Modi on being sworn in as Prime Minister for the second time. The Nawab also extended greetings to the entire Cabinet for their successful tenure in office.

The Nawab of Arcot expressed the hope that the Modi-led government at the Centre will bring a positive change by improving the socio-economic status of the country and the Prime Minister's recent statement on the “challenge” of winning minority communities’ “faith, trust and support,” would build a real New India.

He wanted Mr. Modi and his government to involve the minority communities in nation-building , which would go a long way for the stability and progress of the country in an atmosphere of peace and harmony for all citizens.

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2019 4:13:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/prince-of-arcot-greets-modi-and-his-cabinet/article27358339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story