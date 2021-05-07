Tamil Nadu

Prince of Arcot greets CM Stalin

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, extended his greetings to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He also congratulated the newly sworn-in Ministers.

In his congratulatory message, the Prince of Arcot said Mr. Stalin and his party had achieved success in forming a secular government in the State. He also urged the Chief Minister to keep secularism at the top of his agenda. He also expressed his confidence that the DMK government would not discriminate against any religion with respect to employment and education.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2021 11:57:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/prince-of-arcot-greets-cm/article34510337.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY