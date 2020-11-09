Prince of Arcot congratulates Joe Biden

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has congratulated U.S. President-elect Joseph Biden on his victory in the election.

The Nawab, greeting Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, said: “Yours has been a long and exceptional journey to the American Vice-Presidency.”

In the congratulatory letter being sent through the U.S. Consul-General in Chennai, the Prince of Arcot said he was confident that the bilateral and cordial relationship between the great democratic countries of India and the U.S. would continue to grow from strength to strength in the years to come. He said the international community looked to Mr. Biden to meet the aspirations of millions of men and women, for a world of justice, harmony and peace.