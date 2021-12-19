Prime Minister to open 11 new medical colleges in January

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said there were a total of 1,450 MBBS seats that were approved in the 11 new government medical colleges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will take part in the inauguration of 11 new government medical colleges in the State on January 12, 2022, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

He told reporters that online applications for admission to MBBS and BDS seats would be received from students at 10 a.m. Sunday. There were a total of 6,958 MBBS seats in government and private colleges and 1,925 BDS seats in government and self-financing colleges. The State had 37 government medical colleges, he said.

Giving an update on surveillance of Omicron, the Minister said the number of samples in which S-gene dropout was found has increased from 28 to 33.

Reservation for nurses and health inspectors

Instructions were issued to follow 69% reservation rule in the appointment of new nurses and health inspectors, he said, adding that a total of 4,848 nurses and 2,448 health inspectors would be recruited on temporary basis for the health and wellness centres.

While nurses would be paid ₹14,000 a month, health inspectors would receive ₹11,000. Guidelines were issued to district Collectors to give priority for those who were involved in COVID-19 work.