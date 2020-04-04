Prime Minister should take serious measures instead of marketing gimmicks, says Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take serious steps to control the spread of COVID-19, instead of resorting to marketing gimmicks during the lockdown.

In a statement, he pointed out that there is shortage of masks and protective equipment as well as a lack of testing facilities, and people are struggling. “The Prime Minister has asked citizens to light lamps and candles for 9 minutes from 9 pm on April 5. In what way is this going to help in controlling the outbreak,” he asked.

He also charged that the Prime Minister was taking decisions without consulting others. “The lockdown came without consulting the Chief Ministers and it has caused hardships to migrant workers. The Prime Minister preaches physical distancing, but measures taken by him are exactly the opposite,” Mr. Alagiri said.

If the complete lockdown was announced in select cities like New Delhi and others, the spread could have been controlled, he said.