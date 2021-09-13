Prime Minister must decide on caste-wise census, says Ramdas Athawale

CHENNAI

13 September 2021 01:27 IST

Minister for Social Justice says his party favours the survey

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said the decision about socio-economic caste census demanded by several political parties rests only with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the reporters about the possibility of undertaking a caste-wise census in India in 2021, Mr. Athawale said, “My party supports the caste census. The Other Backward Castes are demanding it now and Prime Minister Modi will take a call on it.”

Adding that five acres of land should be given to the landless in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Athawale said his Ministry had been taking special efforts for the welfare of the senior citizens through ‘Integrated programme for senior citizens’ since 2016-17. Through the programme, shelter, food, medical care and entertainment opportunities were provided to encourage productive ageing.

Modi’s achievements

Dwelling on the achievements of Mr. Modi’s governance in the last seven years, he said between September 2014 to September 2021, as many as 1.13 crore accounts had been opened in Tamil Nadu out of the total of 43.22 crore accounts as part of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana Scheme. He also said nearly 29 lakh gas connections had been allotted in Tamil Nadu under the Prdhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.