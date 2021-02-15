Prime Minister Modi opens IIT-Madras satellite campus

CHENNAI

15 February 2021 02:07 IST

It will house major research centres, besides academic blocks and hostels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the satellite campus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras coming up at Thaiyur in Chengalpattu district.

“Friends, the Discovery Campus of IIT-Madras will have a 2-lakh square metre infrastructure to house world-class research centres. I am sure that very soon, the Discovery Campus...will be a leading centre of discovery. It will draw the best talent from all over India,” Mr. Modi said.

The campus will host not only major stand-alone research centres that require large and dedicated facilities but also academic blocks, hostels and other amenities. The provision of 163 acres of land was approved by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa around 36 km from the main campus at Guindy, IIT-Madras said in a release.

The research centres will have their own support infrastructure, besides common instrumentation laboratories and conference facilities. IIT officials said various Ministries, besides industry sponsors, are funding the research centres. IIT-Madras expects two research centres to start functioning by year-end.

The National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts, funded by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, will house India’s first large shallow water basin, measuring 95m x 65m, for coastal and estuarine research and industrial applications. The basin can emulate the Gulf of Kutch or the mouth of the Hooghly.

The Centre will also have a 360-degree ship’s bridge simulator dedicated to studies involving operations at all major ports. The solid propellant combustion modelling facility of the Centre of Propulsion Technology, funded by DRDO, will be the first to be established under the Centre of Propulsion Technology. These facilities are expected to receive a steady stream of international scientists and students.