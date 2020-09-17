Prime Minister Modi, leaders condole Krishnakumar’s death

COIMBATORE

17 September 2020 13:10 IST

P.R. Krishnakumar, a well known proponent of Ayurveda, died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders on Thursday paid tribute to P.R. Krishnakumar, a well known proponent of Ayurveda, who died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Krishnakumar had dedicated his life to the popularisation and acceptance of Ayurveda in modern times.

Mr. Modi, who had visited his pharmacy and sought opinion on Ayurveda’s prospects in COVID-19 management, took to Twitter to offer his condolences. “P.R. Krishna Kumar’s persistent, enterprising and mission-mode efforts contributed to Ayurveda’s global popularity. He was an extremely humble and knowledgeable person. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted “Shocked to hear that Krishna Kumar ji is no more. His life was dedicated to Āyurveda. Affable & gentle, have received his blessings each time he visited Shri Guruvayur. Grateful for the times I’ve spent at @avp_ayurveda. Always returned rejuvenated. Thank you Krishnakumar ji”.

“Sad to hear demise of Shri P.R. Krishna Kumar who contributed in field of Ayurveda immensely and gave a global exposure. My Condolences to his family. Om Shanti”, tweeted Shripad Y. Naik, Union Minister of State for AYUSH (independent charge) and Defence.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda remembered Krishnakumar in a tweet and said that his deep knowledge of Ayurveda, innate sincerity, humility and capacity for untiring hard work won for him the deep affection and trust of all.

S.P. Velumani, State Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development, tweeted that Krishnakumar was known nationally and internationally for his efforts to promote research in Ayurveda.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev tweeted that Krishnakumar’s foresight and pioneering efforts to introduce the science of Ayurveda to the modern world brought recognition to the science, and well-being to millions.

Taking charge of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Limited after the demise of his father P.V. Rama Varier, Krishnakumar took on propagation of the alternative system of medicine as his life mission and remained a bachelor.

Kirshnakumar’s body was cremated in the presence of a limited number of people as per COVID-19 protocols at a crematorium in Coimbatore on Thursday morning.