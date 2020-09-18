Prime Minister, leaders condole Krishnakumar’s death

P.R. Krishnakumar, a proponent of Ayurveda, died after testing positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ministers and leaders paid tributes on social media to P.R. Krishnakumar, chairman and managing director of the Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Limited, who died here on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Modi, who had previously visited his pharmacy and recently sought his opinion on Ayurveda’s prospects in COVID-19 management, took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

“P.R. Krishna Kumar’s persistent, enterprising and mission-mode efforts contributed to Ayurveda’s global popularity. He was an extremely humble and knowledgeable person. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted “Shocked to hear that Krishna Kumar ji is no more. His life was dedicated to Āyurveda. Affable & gentle, have received his blessings each time he visited Shri Guruvayur. Grateful for the times I’ve spent at @avp_ayurveda. Always returned rejuvenated. Thank you Krishnakumar ji”.

“Sad to hear demise of Shri P.R. Krishna Kumar who contributed in field of Ayurveda immensely and gave a global exposure. My Condolences to his family. Om Shanti”, tweeted Shripad Y. Naik, Union Minister of State for AYUSH (independent charge) and Defence.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda remembered Krishnakumar in a tweet saying that his the latter’s deep knowledge of Ayurveda, innate sincerity, humility and capacity for untiring hardwork won for him the deep affection and trust of all.

Sashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, said he was “Saddened by the passing of my old family friend Dr. P.R. KrishnaKumar, MD of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy, Coimbatore, a pioneer of Ayurveda who did so much to professionalize this essential science. He had such knowledge & insight into India’s traditional healthcare practices. A real loss.”

Former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said he was “Extremely Saddened about passing away of renowned #Ayurveda champion, noted social worker, supporter of many noble causes, educationist, leading personality #TamilNadu #Kerala head of AVP, Coimbatore, Dr. Krishnakumar ji real loss to me as a dear friend. Condolence will miss him. Om Shanti”.

S.P. Velumani, State Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development, tweeted that Krishnakumar was known nationally and internationally for his efforts to promote research in Ayurveda.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said Krishnakumar’s foresight and pioneering efforts to introduce the science of Ayurveda to the modern world brought recognition to the Science and well-being to millions.

Krishnakumar’s body was cremated in the presence of a limited number of people as per COVID-19 protocol here on Thursday. The staff at the Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd paid respects to Krishnakumar by offering a silent prayer on the campus adhering to restrictions in place due to COVID-19. Avinashiligam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, for which Krishnakumar was the Chancellor, organised a condolence meeting on Thursday.