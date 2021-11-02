Primary, middle schools reopen in Tirunelveli district on Tuesday

While schools in most TN districts reopened on Monday, incessant rains had caused them to be shut in Tirunelveli district

Classes from I to VIII reopened in all 1,216 primary and middle schools in Tirunelveli district on Tuesday.

Though schools were scheduled for reopening after 19 months on Monday, November 1, the district administration was forced to declare a holiday owning to incessant rain.

On Tuesday, Tirunelveli Collector, V. Vishnu, gave a warm reception to the students at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Reddiyarapatti and the Ramasubbu Government Higher Secondary school, with sweets. Accompanied by the Chief Educational Officer (in-charge), E. Vasantha, he also inspected the basic facilities at the school.

The Collector said that all COVID-19 standard operating procedures like wearing of masks, physical distancing, hand-washing with sanitisers and body temperature recording were being done for all the students as a precautionary measure.

The teachers have been asked to keep watch on the health of every student and advise them to get medical attention immediately in case of any adverse health situation.

Ms. Vasantha said that the students would be entertained with songs, story telling, drawing pictures and dancing to keep their morale high. “We have a refresher module for each class so that the children pick up the basics in all languages and subjects before they go for regular classes,” Ms. Vasantha said.

President of Reddiyarpatti panchayat, Varadarajan, heads of both the schools, Sivaraj (Ramasubbu Government Higher Secondary School) and Ramasamy Palraj (PU Primary School, Reddiyarpatti), were among those present.