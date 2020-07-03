Primary and upper primary school children to get dry rations under midday meal scheme

Nearly 23.71 lakh children studying in primary sections and 18.89 lakh children in upper primary sections will be given food grains under the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meal Program for the month of May.

In April, the Ministry of Human Resource Development had told State Education Ministers that to meet the nutritional requirements of the eligible children under the midday meal scheme and to safeguard their immunity during the COVID-19 outbreak, hot cooked midday meals or a food security allowance comprising grains as well as cooking costs or its equivalent in provisions may be provided to eligible children, even during summer vacations.

Following this, the Commissioner of Social Welfare had proposed the extension of the midday meal scheme to all eligible children in schools which were closed from mid-March due to the national lockdown, for the period of May 2020 as well.

In a government order dated July 2 from the Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department, each child from primary classes will be given 3.1 kg rice and 1.2 kg pulses. Upper primary children will be given 4.65 kg rice and 1.25 kg dal.

District Collectors have been asked to decide on the dates and time for the distribution of the dry rations. To inform the beneficiaries, schools have been instructed to display information regarding this on their premises.

The distribution will be carried out under the supervision of the headmasters of the schools the children study in, and will also involve block development officials, social welfare officials and representatives from parent-teacher associations.