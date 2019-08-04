Priest dies after fall from Tiruvarur temple car

A temple priest, Murali, 56, died after falling from the temple car in Tiruvarur on Friday night.

The incident took place after the priest of Sri Thyagarajaswamy temple, Tiruvarur, performed aarathi to the idol of Goddess Manonmani Amman, mounted on the wooden car that was taken in a procession along the four Mada streets of Tiruvarur on the eve of the Aadipooram festival, earlier in the day.

The temple car had returned to its station at around 8.30 p.m.

The priest after performing the arati, stepped closer to the edge of the wooden base of the temple car from where he slipped and fell down on the concrete carriageway, resulting in grievous bleeding injuries on his head, police said. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment and then later referred to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Solatium announced

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the kin of the deceased priest.