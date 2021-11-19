Prices of vegetables shoot up in Koyambedu wholesale market

Unusual surge: According to traders, the normally cheap tomato is sold for ₹70-₹100 a kilogram.

19 November 2021 01:05 IST

Fewer than usual trucks arrive as heavy rainfall curtails supply of produce

Prices of several vegetables continue to remain out of reach of consumers due to continuous rains and low supply.

Wholesale traders in Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex noted that the locally-grown vegetables have also been selling for a high price for over two weeks now due to crop damages following heavy rain in many parts of the State. Vegetables like brinjal (₹50-₹60/kg) and ladies finger (₹60-₹80/kg) are priced more than double the usual during this time of the year.

The city gets its supply of vegetables from across Tamil Nadu and the border regions of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Koyambedu received only 300 truckloads of vegetables on Thursday against its normal daily load of 450. Rain in other States has also affected the arrivals.

The cost of tomato is as high as ₹70-₹100 a kg in the wholesale market. P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association, said tomatoes were usually cheaper during this time of the year.

Double beans and green peas too have been priced high.

Onions from Maharashtra are sold for up to ₹45/kg in the market.

Though stock from Egypt arrived at the market on Wednesday and priced at ₹25 a kg, there were not many takers as onions from Telangana were available for ₹30/kg.

Storage facilities

“The State government must consider storage facilities for vegetables such as onions and potatoes as they can be stored for up to two-three months. This would help reduce shortage and control escalating prices,” Mr. Sukumar said.

It may take another month for the cost of vegetables to drop after the rainy weather eases, traders added.