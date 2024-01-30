ADVERTISEMENT

Prices of liquor to increase soon at Tasmac outlets

January 30, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The hike is owing to excise duty revision, says a government press release

The Hindu Bureau

As per the release, the price of 180 ml of ordinary and mid-range liquor will be increased by ₹10. Photo: File | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The price of liquor sold by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) will increase by February 1 owing to the increase in excise duty, a release by the State government said on Monday. As per the release, the price of 180 ml of ordinary and mid-range liquor will be increased by ₹10, while the price of 180 ml high-end liquor will go up by ₹20. The price of beer sold in 650-ml containers will increase by ₹10. In accordance with this, the release said the prices of liquor sold in 375 ml, 750 ml, and 1,000 ml containers and beers sold in 325 ml and 500 ml containers will also rise as per their quantity and category.

