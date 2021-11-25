Price of railway platform ticket cut to ₹10

The Southern Railway has reduced the platform ticket price from ₹50 to ₹10 from Thursday.

In a press release, the Southern Railway said it had hiked the platform ticket to control the crowd in railway stations as part of COVID-19 pandemic prevention measures.

Easing restrictions

With the easing of restrictions announced by the State government and based on the directions from the Railway Board, the price of platform tickets has been reduced to the older rate.

The rollback of the price of platform tickets would be effective in all important railway stations, including Chennai Central, Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, and Katpadi stations.

However, the passengers should continue to follow the necessary COVID-19 protocols of wearing face masks, use of hand sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing.