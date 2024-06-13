Price of Namakkal eggs rises as demand soars

The procurement price of eggs is increasing in Namakkal district and in the past five days, the egg price has increased by 90 paise, resulting in an increase in the egg price in the retail market.

Namakkal, which is considered an egg town, has more than 1,100 poultry farms and provides jobs for several thousand people. Per day, six crore eggs are produced from these farms and sent to various parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. Similarly, eggs are also exported to foreign countries like Muscat, Dubai, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). For the Noon Meal Scheme, over 40 lakh eggs are procured from Namakkal poultry farms. The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) in Namakkal fixes the price of eggs based on the demand and supply of the eggs. The price for the procurement of the eggs is fixed on a daily basis.

As schools were closed for summer holidays, the eggs sent to the schools were stopped in April, and high temperatures registered in various districts also affected the consumption of eggs. On April 29, the procurement price of eggs was reduced to ₹4.10. But after the rain started to pour, the price started to increase in Namakkal. The procurement price of eggs that stood at ₹4.60 on June 7 increased sharply and within five days, the price increased to ₹5.50 on Wednesday. Due to this, the price of an egg in the retail market ranges from ₹6.50 to ₹7.

Poultry farm owners said that following rainfall and a reduction in temperature, the consumption of eggs increased. Similarly, the eggs were also supplied to the Noon Meal Scheme, as schools were opened on June 10. As the Bakrid festival is also nearing, the demand for eggs is increasing. “So in the coming days, egg prices will increase further and we are expecting the procurement price of eggs to cross ₹6 this time,” poultry owners added.

