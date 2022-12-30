Price cap of ₹12 per unit on power exchanges extended yet again

December 30, 2022 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has yet again extended the price cap of ₹12 per unit on power exchanges until further orders.

The move is expected to benefit distribution companies, including Tangedco, during the key summer demand in 2023.

In May 2022, the CERC directed the power exchanges to cap prices at ₹12 per unit as the rates went up to ₹20 per unit. This was initially applicable till June 30, 2022, and was later extended till September 30. This has been extended again up to December 31.

In a recent order, it noted that all-India peak electricity demand for the year 2023-24 is projected to be around 230 GW. Domestic coal stock level from October to December 2022 remained well-positioned, compared to the same period last year. However, generation from hydro and wind has come down from October onwards. This is likely to exert pressure on existing thermal stocks to meet the energy requirements, it noted.

Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand is expected to be 17,708 MW during summer in 2023. The State’s power generation will be 6,922 MW and would draw 10,786 MW from the grid, according to data shared by Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre.

As per the policy note of the State Energy Department for 2022-23, Tamil Nadu’s peak demand is about 17,000-17,500 MW. It met an all-time high demand of 17,563 MW on April 29, 2022. On the same day, the maximum daily consumption of 388.078 million units was reached. As per the recent tariff petition, approved by Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, Tangedco plans to buy 6,535.17 million units in 2023-24 from the power exchanges.

Tangedco has said that the move to cap power exchange rates at ₹12 per unit has saved a lot of funds for the distribution companies. It also urged the NTPC to ensure adequate coal supply at its plants for the ensuing summer to avoid any crisis.