Previous enmity may have led to Arun’s murder

Police in the process of securing a few more suspects

Previous enmity and ego clash between two groups of young men had claimed the life of Arun Prakash, 24, of Vasantha Nagar here on August 31, police said on Thursday.

The armed gang, which had attacked Arun with deadly weapons, caused furore as the BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries here alleged it to be a communal attack.

Soon after the crime, the State government shifted out the Superintendent of Police V.Varun Kumar and E. Karthik Deputy Commissioner from Flower Bazaar, Chennai, was posted in his place.

According to the police, the new SP, who held a review meeting was informed about the circumstances which led to the grave crime. The profiles of each of the suspects were also discussed in detail.

Four surrender

Even as the police teams were on the lookout for the suspects, four among them surrendered at the Lalgudi JM court on September 2, while another two persons surrendered before the Aruppukottai JM Court on Sept. 8. Taking them into custody, the police arrested another accused and seized a two-wheeler and mobile phone.

A senior police officer said that it was a fact that Arun was active in the conduct of the Vinayaka Chaturthi event in the locality like other youth, but this aspect was not a motive for the murder.

Investigations revealed that Kamatchi, a friend of Arun, had picked up a quarrel with another group recently and the altercations had irked the groups. In a bid to settle scores, the rivals had targeted Kamatchi on Aug. 31. However, he escaped from the scene and Arun and another friend Yogeswaran were attacked, the confessions suggested, police said.

The names of the accused included Saddam Hussein, 21, Sheik alias Left Sheik, 24, Mohamed Ajis, 21, Kasim Rahman, 24, Rasik Ali, 23, Saravanan, 24, Vijay, 22, and Haran alias Hariharan, 23.

The police were in the process of securing a few more suspects, who had knowledge about the clash and the special teams would arrest them soon, the officer said.