Preventive action taken against 21, 289 history sheeters in TN ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections, preventive action has been taken against 21,289 history-sheeters so far across the State, with 166 of them key accused in criminal cases.
A press release from the office of the Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy, said that over 732 persons were detained under the Goondas Act and 18,183 history-sheeters were bound over under section Section 110 of the CrPC for peaceful conduct of elections. Already 14,343 pending non-bailable warrants have been executed against the accused persons.
Following instructions of the Election Commission of India, 18,593 licensed weapons were surrendered at safe storage centres while 3,299 licencees were exempted. As many as 1635 cases were booked for poll code violations across the State.
After the model code of conduct came into force, the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) has been conducting intensive raids and booked 9,104 cases against illicit arrack makers, 9,095 accused were arrested and over 1 lakh litres of illicit liquor seized from them.
As many as 3,261 places have been identified as vulnerable/critical spots and 3,188 persons who have been identified as troublemakers have been taken preventive action against, at these places, said the release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath