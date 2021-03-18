Preventive action taken against 21, 289 history sheeters in TN ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections, preventive action has been taken against 21,289 history-sheeters so far across the State, with 166 of them key accused in criminal cases.

A press release from the office of the Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy, said that over 732 persons were detained under the Goondas Act and 18,183 history-sheeters were bound over under section Section 110 of the CrPC for peaceful conduct of elections. Already 14,343 pending non-bailable warrants have been executed against the accused persons.

Following instructions of the Election Commission of India, 18,593 licensed weapons were surrendered at safe storage centres while 3,299 licencees were exempted. As many as 1635 cases were booked for poll code violations across the State.

After the model code of conduct came into force, the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) has been conducting intensive raids and booked 9,104 cases against illicit arrack makers, 9,095 accused were arrested and over 1 lakh litres of illicit liquor seized from them.

As many as 3,261 places have been identified as vulnerable/critical spots and 3,188 persons who have been identified as troublemakers have been taken preventive action against, at these places, said the release.