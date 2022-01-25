Preventive action taken against 106 persons in Cuddalore ahead of Republic Day

As many as 32 check-posts have been set up across the district

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Cuddalore district police invoked preventive action against 106 persons including former accused and suspects.

According to a press release, two absconding accused were arrested, and 106 persons were bound over under Section 110 of the Cr. PC. Under the Section, which deals with habitual offenders, such persons are required to show cause why he/she should not be ordered to execute a bond, with sureties, “for his good behaviour for such period, not exceeding three years, as the Magistrate thinks fit”.

The police have also beefed up security in the district. As many as 32 check-posts have been set up across the district and over 2,000 police personnel led by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Ashok Kumar deployed.

Security has also been stepped up at vital installations, the police said.