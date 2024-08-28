Don’t let Tata Group hire technicians from Uttarakhand for Hosur project: Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) urged the Tamil Nadu government to prevent the Tata Group from hiring women technicians from Uttarakhand for its electronics project in Hosur in Krishnagiri district in the State.

In a statement, he cited media reports which said the Tata Group had informed Uttarakhand’s State Planning Department that it planned to recruit 4,000 women technicians for its plants in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Mr. Ramadoss said at a time when youngsters in Tamil Nadu were struggling to get jobs, importing workers from other States was condemnable. He also pointed out that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government was yet to fulfil its poll promises of reserving 75 percent jobs to Tamils. The State government must ensure that 80 percent of the jobs in the Tata Group project went to Tamils and enact a law to reserve 80 percent of the jobs to locals, he said.

In a separate statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority to come out with the details of the boundary and survey numbers of the Pallikaranai marshland in Chennai.

