Prevent rise in the price of essential commodities, Stalin urges government

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged the State government to take steps to prevent the spiralling in the price of essential commodities, provisions and vegetables.

In a statement here, he said everyone had realised the importance of lockdown and remaining at home and there was a need to ensure that there was no shortage of food.

“At a time all section of the society are facing a crunch in their revenue, the price of essential commodities is increasing. The prince of dhal has increased by Rs 30 and the price of garlic and chillies by Rs 100. This increase will pave way for hoarding and further increase in price,” he said.

Mr Stalin pointed out price rise had come in the way of procurement of vegetables and provisions by small and wholesale traders. “The government should prevent those who make advantage of the situation and ensure free flow of vehicles supplying essential commodities,” he said.

Making a strong case for increasing financial relief to workers of the unorganised sector and poor who remained at home without employment for the last 15 days, Mr Stalin said the Centre and the state should release adequate financial assistance and essential commodities to them.

“People’s role in important in combating the coronavirus and the government role is essential to avoid deaths due to hunger,” he said.

He said the state government should take a cue from the Delhi government and introduce the facility to test patients in a four-wheeler.