Tamil Nadu

Prevent power cuts, Kamal urges govt.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday urged the Centre and State government to work together and ensure that there are no coal shortages in power plants in the State, which may result in power cuts.

In a statement, Mr. Haasan pointed to reports in the media that power plants in north Chennai, Thoothukudi, Mettur have coal supplies that would last only next 4 days. Usually coal supplies are ensured for 14 days.

“This has created concern among industrialists and other sections of the society as they fear that it may cause power cuts. During the last DMK regime from 2006 to 2011, agriculture, industries and medical services were severely affected and industrial cities such as Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur and Sivakasi were severely affected. Many companies shifted their base to other states. Such a situation should not arise again,” said Mr. Haasan.

The economy was slowly recovering. If there was power shortage, Tamil Nadu would suffer a great deal, he said.


