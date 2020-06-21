Prevent caste atrocities, CPI(M) urges CM

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami urging him to take steps to stop crimes against persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs).
Even during the lockdown, crimes against the community had increased, Mr. Balakrishnan said in the letter. Listing specific instances, he said nine murders, three honour killings, over 60 instances of violence, crime against women and land grabbing incidents took place during the lockdown, he said.
Mr. Balakrishnan also urged the Chief Minister to file cases against those guilty of such crimes and increase the number of special courts hearing the cases from the current six.
Being the chairperson of the State-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, the Chief Minister must call for a review meeting and ensure that meetings of district-level vigilance and monitoring committees are held, Mr. Balakrishnan said.
