Prestigious fellowship for T.N. professor

M. Lakshmanan, Professor of Eminence, Department of Non-linear Dynamics, School of Physics, Bharathidasan University, has been selected for the prestigious fellowship of the National Science Chairs instituted by the Department of Science and Technology - Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), for 2021.

The Bhatnagar awardee is one among five eminent professors selected for the fellowship.

The fellowship to promote excellence in research and development, entitles Prof. Lakshmanan, a globally renowned expert in the area of non-linear dynamics, to ₹1.5 lakh per month and an annual personal research grant of ₹25 lakh.

This honour is meant for outstanding senior scientists who have superannuated and are eminent for their outstanding contributions, both nationally and internationally, in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Medicine.Prof. Lakshmanan who received the prestigious S.S. Bhatnagar Prize in Physics in 1989 has been with the Bharathidasan University since 1978 (when it was PG extension centre of the University of Madras).

As Head of the Department of Physics from 1992 to 2006, Prof. Lakshmanan established remarkable visibility for the university, a press release issued by Registrar Gopinath Ganapathy said.