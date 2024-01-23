ADVERTISEMENT

Press Council of India panel ‘lauds’ welfare measures for journalists in Tamil Nadu

January 23, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Press Council of India’s sub-committee on accreditation, who are on a visit to Chennai, expressed their appreciation of the welfare measures being undertaken in Tamil Nadu for journalists, during a meeting with the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) here on Tuesday.

A release from the DIPR said the sub-committee members Vinod Kohli (convenor), Jai Shankar Gupta, Prasanna Kumar Mohanty and L.C. Bhartiya met Director D. Mohan and senior officials from the department. They lauded the measures like pension and family pension for journalists, ex-gratia for families of journalists who died while in service, health-related schemes and other welfare measures being offered through the Journalists’ Welfare Board, and the annual ‘Kalaignar Ezhuthukol’ award for best journalists with a cash prize of ₹5 lakh. They said Tamil Nadu was a forerunner in implementing welfare measures for journalists, according to the release.

