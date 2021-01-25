President’s police medal for Chennai city police chief

20 police officials chosen for medals on the occasion of Republic Day

Commissioner of Police, Chennai, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, is among three police officials from Tamil Nadu chosen for the award of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

The 1994-batch IPS officer has earlier been conferred with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Public Service and also the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty.

Mr. Aggarwal has served Tamil Nadu police in different capacities, including as Commissioner of Police in Tirunelveli and Madurai, Inspector-General of Police, Special Investigation Division, Crime Branch CID and Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai (South). He played a key role in the management of migrant workers during the Covid-19 lockdown in the State.

The other two officers chosen for the medal are ADGP S. Davidson Devasirvatham and Inspector of Police, P. Manikandakumar, Tamil Nadu Special Police (Battalion-IV), Kovaipudur.

Mr. Devasirvatham, presently ADGP, Technical Services, Chennai, has served as Madurai Police Commissioner, Chief of Intelligence in the capacity of IGP, Special Branch CID. His earlier postings include IGP, West Zone, Coimbatore, IGP, Administration, Chennai, and Superintendent of Police, 'Q' Branch CID.

Among those who received the Police Medal for Meritorious Services were IGP, Idol Wing CID, T.S. Anbu, IGP, Special Investigation Division, CB-CID, Kapil Kumar Saratkar, IGP, Administration, Santosh Kumar, and 17 others in the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police, Inspectors and other ranks.

The medals announced on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations, 2021, would be presented during a medal parade to be held on a later date, police sources said.