President’s Medal for fireman who lost his life

26 January 2021 00:22 IST

The President's Fire Service Medal for gallantry has been announced to a fireman who lost his life while attempting to rescue two labourers in Perambalur district. R. Rajkumar, 36, died of suffocation while attempting to rescue two labourers who were trapped inside a newly dug well at Selliampalayam in Perambalur district in July last.

The State government has already given ₹10 lakh as solatium to the family. The officers and staff of the Fire and Rescue Services collected and gave ₹44.42 lakh to the family.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, on the eve of Republic Day, announced the names of the fire service, home guards and civil defence personnel who will be awarded by the President.

