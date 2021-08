President’s medal for 24 police officers

D. Jayavel

CHENNAI

15 August 2021 01:20 IST

Vinit Dev Wankhede and Jayavel among those selected

The Union government has announced the President’s medal for 24 officers of the Tamil Nadu police to mark the Independence Day.

Vinit Dev Wankhede, Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, Chennai; and D. Jayavel, Commandant of Tamil Nadu Special Police X Battalion, Ulundurpet, have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service.

Twenty two other officers will receive the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service. They are: M. Manohar, Superintendent of Police, Virudhunagar district; V. Balasubramanian, DCP, Central Crime Branch III, Chennai; M. Thillai Natarajan SP, Crime Branch CID- II, Chennai; M. Ananthan Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police I Battalion, Tiruchi; T. Senthilkumar, Commandant, TSP VIII Battalion, New Delhi; M. Radhakrishnan, Additional DCP, Armed Reserve-I, Chennai; P. Sivan, Deputy Commandant, TSP, V Battalion, Avadi; R. Sushilkumar Additional SP, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, Chennai; A. Natarajan, ACP, Armed Reserve-I, Chennai; J. Jayakaran, DSP, Armed Reserve, Vellore district; S. Rajakaleeswaran, DSP, Q Branch CID, Tiruppattur; P. Karuppiah, DSP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Virudhunagar; T. Gopal, DSP, Special Branch CID, Chennai; S. Namasivayam DSP, Srivilliputhur sub-division, Virudhunagar district; N. Ramanathan, DSP, Kallakurichi sub-division, Kallakurichi district; D. Selvakkan David, inspector, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, SIC, Chennai; T. Sadhasivam, inspector, Special Branch CID, Chennai; A. Welcome Rajaseelan, inspector, Special Branch CID, Chennai; C.S. Gowri, inspector, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment, Board, Chennai; V. Shanmugam, sub-inspector, Special Task Force, Erode; S. Ruban, sub-inspector, Q Branch CID, Coimbatore; and S. Rangasamy, special SI, Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Headquarters, Chennai.

