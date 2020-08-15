President’s medal for 23 police officers

CHENNAI

15 August 2020 00:20 IST

Twenty-three officers from the State, including R. Thirunavukkarasu, Deputy Commissioner, Intelligence Section-I, Greater Chennai Police, have been selected for the President’s medal on the occasion of Independence Day this year.

The officers were selected at the all India-level for their distinguished work and are awarded twice a year (Republic Day and Independence Day).

Two officers — R. Antony Johnson Jeyapaul, Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police II Battalion, Avadi, and P. Ravichandran, Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police VII Battalion, Pochampalli, have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Twenty-one officers have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, including Mr. Thirunavukarasu, M. Sathiya Priya, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Training, Chennai; and E.S. Uma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Coimbatore city. The others include V. Visweswarayya, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Neelankarai; K. Yuvaraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Social Justice and Human Rights, Chennai; and other officers in the rank of Deputy SP, Inspector and special SI. Two officers from CBI, Chennai, have been chosen for the President’s Medal.