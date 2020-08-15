President’s medal for 23 police officers

Twenty-three officers from the State, including R. Thirunavukkarasu, Deputy Commissioner, Intelligence Section-I, Greater Chennai Police, have been selected for the President’s medal on the occasion of Independence Day this year.
The officers were selected at the all India-level for their distinguished work and are awarded twice a year (Republic Day and Independence Day).
Two officers — R. Antony Johnson Jeyapaul, Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police II Battalion, Avadi, and P. Ravichandran, Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police VII Battalion, Pochampalli, have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.
Twenty-one officers have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, including Mr. Thirunavukarasu, M. Sathiya Priya, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Training, Chennai; and E.S. Uma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Coimbatore city. The others include V. Visweswarayya, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Neelankarai; K. Yuvaraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Social Justice and Human Rights, Chennai; and other officers in the rank of Deputy SP, Inspector and special SI. Two officers from CBI, Chennai, have been chosen for the President’s Medal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath