President’s honours for 23

Senior police officer Shankar Jiwal, who reportedly effected the largest seizure of heroin in the country, has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. During 2004-2006, while he was serving as zonal director, Narcotics Control Bureau, he made the caused largest seizure of contraband.Later, he, in diferent capacity, introduced e-challans, integrated traffic management system and locked houses, monitoring through SMS in Tiruchi city. He was intrumental in the establishment of an organised crime intelligence unit and upgradation of technical surveillance capacity in the State’s intelligence, relieving leading to the State from left wing extremism and religious fundamentalism.

K. Sabarinathan, Sub-Inspector, Police Recruit School, Coimbatore, will also be given the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. On the occasion of Independence Day, the Government of India announced the President’s medal for 23 officers of the Tamil Nadu police. Police officers are selected at the all-India level for their distinguished work and the medals are awarded twice a year on Republic Day and Independence Day. The medals are presented, taking into account overall performance, achievement and reputation.

The centre also announced the Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 21 officers from the Stateincluding T.Jeyachandran, Commandant, TSP VI Battalion, Madurai.

The list of others officers- A.Yakkoob, Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP), “Q” Branch CID, Chennai, S.Unnikrishnan, DSP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Ramanathapuram, V.V.Thirumal, DSP, Tindivanam Sub-Division, G.V.Kirushnaa Raajan, DSP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Krishnagiri, N.Lavakumar, DSP, Vigilance and AntiCorruption, Chennai City-II, C.Dhatchinamoorthy, DSP Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Ooty, K.Govindaraju, Assistant Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police V Battalion, Avadi, N.Arulmani, Inspector, Special Branch CID, Chennai, R.Paravasuthevan, Inspector, Pudukkottai Town Police Station, R.Thomas Jesudason, Inspector, Chennai Central Railway Police Station, V.Srinivasan, Inspector, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police, G.Soundararajan, Inspector,Chengalpattu Town Police Station, Kancheepuram, K.Balachandar, Sub Inspector of Police, Special Branch CID, Salem City, M.Mallika, Women Sub Inspector of Police, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police, S.Panneerselvam, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Cuddalore, J.Sunny Zachariah, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Security Branch CID, Chennai, H.Shagul Hammed, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Coimbatore, E. Kumaravelu, Special Sub Inspector of Police, Security Branch CID, Chennai, C.J. Raja, Special Sub Inspector of Police, Special Branch, Thanjavur and M. Sonai, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Thilagar Thidal Traffic Range, Madurai City.