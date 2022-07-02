Presidential poll to be held at “Committee Room” of Assembly Secretariat Complex
The poll for the Presidential Election will be on July 18 at the “Committee Room" in the Legislative Assembly Secretariat Complex at Fort St. George, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
K. Srinivasan, Secretary and R. Santhi, Joint Secretary of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat, are appointed by the Election Commission of India as Assistant Returning Officers for the said election, an official statement said.
The Members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly can cast their vote at the said place. Moreover, MPs and Members of other State Legislative Assemblies, with the prior approval of the ECI can also cast their vote at the said place, it added.
