Presidential election: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin casts his vote in Chennai

The Chief Minister was discharged from hospital in the morning

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin casting his vote in the Presidential election at the State Secretariat in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Polling for the presidential election commenced at 10 a.m. at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was discharged from the hospital on Monday morning, was the first to cast his vote. Besides the legislators, some MPs have also been granted permission to cast their vote for the presidential election from Chennai.

While the ruling DMK-led alliance has extended its support to former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, the candidate nominated by the Opposition parties nation-wide, the AIADMK-led alliance has declared its support to NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Besides the 39 Lok Sabha seats and 18 Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu, there are a total of 234 MLAs in the State Legislative Assembly. l