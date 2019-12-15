Tamil Nadu

Presidential assent to Act paves the way for land acquisition

Govt. adopts Central law’s provisions after HC sets aside acquisitions under State laws

The uncertainty surrounding the acquisition of around 22,400 hectares, valued at ₹1.75 lakh crore, has ended, with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent to an Act that validates the acquisition.

In early July, the State government was in for a shock when the Madras High Court set aside all the acquisitions made under three State laws — the Acquisition of Land for Harijan Welfare Schemes Act, the Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act, and the Highways Act — in the last six years, since the Central law on land acquisition came into force in September 2013.

The judicial intervention had raised questions about the acquisition of 23,804 hectares, which was carried out using the State laws and after the enactment of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The acquisition had been carried out for various development projects, which had the potential to generate 1.8 lakh jobs. Of the land acquired, 1,373 hectares were put to use.

‘Significant impact’

Considering the possibility of the derailment of the projects leading to “heavy monetary loss” and a “significant negative impact on the State economy” in the wake of the High Court’s order, the State government decided to revive the three Acts by applying the provisions on the determination of compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement and infrastructure amenities, as stipulated in the Central law, to the land acquisition, and validate the action taken.

The law to revive the three Acts was passed by the State Assembly in the second half of July. It was sent to the President for his assent, which was given on December 2.

