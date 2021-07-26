President to unveil Karunanidhi’s portrait

CHENNAI

26 July 2021 00:43 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind has agreed to be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Assembly and the unveiling of the portrait of five-time Chief Minister and late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi on August 2.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will participate in the event, which will be held on the floor of the Assembly at the State Secretariat at 5 p.m., Speaker M. Appavu said on Saturday.

The President will unveil the portrait of Karunanidhi, he said. The President, the Governor and the Chief Minister will also deliver speeches on Karunanidhi’s life. Preparations are currently under way for both events, he said.

Mr. Stalin had recently visited New Delhi and met Mr. Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and invited him for the two events.