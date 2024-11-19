President to take part in convocation at Tiruvarur Central University

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu and to take part as a chief guest in the convocation of the Central University of Tamil Nadu. The ceremony is scheduled to be held in the University’s campus at Neelakudi in Tiruvarur between 3:10 pm and 4:20 pm on November 30.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to take part in the function.

During the function, the President is scheduled to confer gold medals on 33 top-ranking students and present degree certificates to 22 doctoral graduands, each of whom has made significant contributions to their respective fields of research, an official release said.

A total of 614 students have applied to receive the degree, representing a diverse group of achievers across a range of disciplines. Among them are 342 female graduands and 272 male graduands, it said.

