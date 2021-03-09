President to arrive today for 3-day visit

CHENNAI

09 March 2021 02:11 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu.

After arriving in Chennai on Tuesday evening, he will spend the night in the Raj Bhavan before leaving for Vellore on March 10. He is scheduled to participate in the Thiruvalluvar University convocation.

On Thursday, the President will preside over Anna University’s convocation before returning to Delhi

