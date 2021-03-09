Tamil Nadu

President to arrive today for 3-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu.

After arriving in Chennai on Tuesday evening, he will spend the night in the Raj Bhavan before leaving for Vellore on March 10. He is scheduled to participate in the Thiruvalluvar University convocation.

On Thursday, the President will preside over Anna University’s convocation before returning to Delhi

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2021 2:16:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/president-to-arrive-today-for-3-day-visit/article34023853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY