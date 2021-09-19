‘President should accord assent to anti-NEET Bill’

SALEM

19 September 2021 00:28 IST

Several students have lost their lives to NEET, says Thirumavalavan

The President should accord his assent to the Bill passed against NEET in the Assembly, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said on Saturday.

Several students have lost their lives to NEET. The State government should take care of the medical expenses of the aspirant from Chengalpattu, who self immolated recently, he said. Students undergo severe mental pressure due to the exam. Therefore, the President should accord his assent to the Bill against NEET soon, he added.

On being absent at the swearing-in ceremony of Governor R.N. Ravi, Mr. Thirumavalavan said he was invited to the event, but he had a difference of opinion about appointing the designated person as the Governor here.

Advertising

Advertising

Black-flag protests would be held across Tamil Nadu on September 20, condemning the Narendra Modi-government’s anti-people policies, and stressing various demands, including the withdrawal of the three farm laws and the exemption of the State from NEET, Mr. Thirumavalavan said.