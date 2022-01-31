Tamil Nadu

President quotes Thirukkural while addressing Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind. Photo: File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Thirukkural, the compendium of Tamil wisdom in couplet form, seems to have found recent favour with leaders of the North.

Prime Minister Naredra Modi used to quote them in his public addresses. BJP leader Tarun Vijay made a strong case for including it in the national curriculum. On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind quoted a couplet while addressing the joint Houses of Parliament, which began for the Budget session.

‘Karka Kasadara Karpavai Kattrapin Nirka Atharku Thaka’ was the couplet chosen by him to reiterate the importance of the New Education Policy. The couplet insists on thorough and flawless learning and adhering to what one has learnt.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2022 7:10:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/president-quotes-thirukkural-while-addressing-parliament/article38353478.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY