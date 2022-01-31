President quotes Thirukkural while addressing Parliament

He used a couplet to emphasise flawless learning

Thirukkural, the compendium of Tamil wisdom in couplet form, seems to have found recent favour with leaders of the North.

Prime Minister Naredra Modi used to quote them in his public addresses. BJP leader Tarun Vijay made a strong case for including it in the national curriculum. On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind quoted a couplet while addressing the joint Houses of Parliament, which began for the Budget session.

‘Karka Kasadara Karpavai Kattrapin Nirka Atharku Thaka’ was the couplet chosen by him to reiterate the importance of the New Education Policy. The couplet insists on thorough and flawless learning and adhering to what one has learnt.